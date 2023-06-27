Here Come Fire Restrictions But Can I Use My Fire Pit?

It's hot and here come the fire restrictions. The Yakima County Fire Chiefs Association and the Yakima County Fire Marshal have issued a county-wide burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County effective Saturday, July 1, to Saturday, September 30.

YES YOU CAN USE THAT FIRE PIT



Residential outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires, is prohibited. But Outdoor fire pits and ceremonial fires that do not require a permit may still be allowed.

According to the Yakima County Fire Marshal, the ban extends to all open residential burning in the unincorporated areas of Yakima County.

Get our free mobile app

GROWERS YOU STILL MAY BE ABLE TO BURN IN THE VALLEY

Agricultural field burning or orchard burning may be allowed when permitted through the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency.

A press release from the Yakima County Fire Marshal's Office says the ban is planned because of hot temperatures in the forecast.

MOST OF THE WILDFIRES ARE STARTED BY HUMANS



The press release says " as in previous years, it aims to ensure that human-caused fires will not divert the resources needed to fight wildfires. Yakima County is working with federal and state agencies and Yakima County Fire Districts to help protect citizens, property, and the environment from the devastation of uncontrolled fires."

FIREWORKS ARE BANNED IN YAKIMA AND MANY OTHER AREAS

Don't even think about lighting fireworks. They're banned in the city of Yakima and all the unincorporated areas of Yakima County. For firework regulations within incorporated city and town limits or within the Yakama Nation, please check directly with that jurisdiction.

IF YOU BURN YOU MAY PAY A BIG PRICE

Fire officials says "residential outdoor burning in violation of the local ban may be subject to a fine of $1,000, arrest, and/or jail and should be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500. For information on permitted agricultural burning, please contact the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency (YRCAA), at 509-834-2050.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)