I’m old enough to remember when you could smoke in a bar, cigar bar, and even on some airplanes. Times have changed. Now there is such a thing as 3rd-hand smoke, which some are saying can actually cause lung cancer.

DID YOU KNOW: Smoking in Public Was Banned in Seattle in 2005

The first city in America to ban smoking in public was San Luis Obispo back in 1990. If you’ve been smoking in Seattle recently, you may have broken the city law and not even have known it. This smoking ban in Seattle applies to all public places, including sidewalks. Get caught smoking in public and there’s a $100 fine.

NOTE: This does not mean a neighbor can call the cops on you if you’re smoking in your private residence. So you have a legal right to tell that "Karen" to mind their own business.

WHAT IS THE LAW ABOUT SMOKING IN SEATTLE?

No Smoking Please

Private residences and facilities are protected from the smoking ban, just as long as the space(s) are not open to the public.

DOES THIS MEAN YOU CANNOT EVEN SMOKE CIGARS ANYWHERE INSIDE A BUILDING IN SEATTLE ANYMORE?

Did you ever smoke cigars inside El Gaucho in Belltown? They are no longer allowed to have patrons smoke cigars there, but one place has found the loophole that allows people to smoke cigars inside. This is legal because this private cigar bar in Seattle is not open to the public and does not have any employees. https://elgaucho.com/seattle/

Here are the 21 places it is illegal to smoke cigarettes in Seattle.

1 . SIDEWALKS

2 . SCHOOLS

3 . ELEVATORS

4 . PUBLIC CONVEYANCE OR TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES

Smoking near a train station

5 . MUSEUMS

6 . CONCERT HALLS AND TICKET AREAS

7 . THEATERS

8 . AUDITORIUMS AND EXHIBITION HALLS

9 . INDOOR SPORTS ARENAS

10 . HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES

11 . HEALTH CARE FACILITIES OR CLINICS

12 . ENCLOSED SHOPPING CENTERS, RETAILS STORES AND ESTABLISHMENTS

13 . FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (BANKS)

14 . EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES

15 . PUBLIC HEARING FACILITIES, STATE LEGISLATIVE CHAMBERS, AND IMMEDIATELY ADJACENT HALLWAYS

16 . PUBLIC RESTROOMS

17 . LIBRARIES

18 . RESTAURANTS, BARS, TAVERNS, AND CASINOS

19 . WAITING AREAS, LOBBIES, AND RECEPTION AREAS

20 . BOWLING ALLEYS, SKATING RINKS

21 . HOTELS AND MOTELS (EXCEPT DESIGNATED AREAS)

Recently, Saturday Night Live poked a LOT of fun at people who smoke, including the fact that people who typically cannot stand each other sometimes find a bond by smoking. They had a wacky sketch called, The Cigarette Show.

If you need help quitting smoking, visit the Center for Disease Control’s “quit smoking tobacco” website here or consider using smoking cessation programs and over-the-counter medicines, nicotine patches, and nicotine gums.

