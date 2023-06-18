3 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in Washington State

3 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in Washington State

Ayrus Hill on Unsplash

Do you know the law when it comes to which types of weapons you cannot legally own in Washington state? I didn't know the full spectrum of things so let's find out together.

Larry Farr on Unsplash
5 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in WA

 

1.

ASSAULT WEAPONS

STNGR Industries on Unsplash
Certain types of guns are illegal in Washington, including certain features that people sometimes add to their typical semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

 

2.

BUMP STOCKS

AtlanticFirearms.com
Bump stocks are illegal in Washington state.

3.

NINJA STARS

karatemart.com
Known by their technical name, shuriken, ninja stars are illegal to own in the state of Washington.

 

For a list of other weapons you cannot legally own in Washington, read the RCW state law here.

