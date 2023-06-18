Do you know the law when it comes to which types of weapons you cannot legally own in Washington state? I didn't know the full spectrum of things so let's find out together.

Weapons That Are Illegal to Own in WA Larry Farr on Unsplash loading...

5 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in WA

1.

ASSAULT WEAPONS

Assault Weapon STNGR Industries on Unsplash loading...

Certain types of guns are illegal in Washington, including certain features that people sometimes add to their typical semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

2.

BUMP STOCKS

Bump Stocks are Illegal in WA AtlanticFirearms.com loading...

Bump stocks are illegal in Washington state.

3.

NINJA STARS

Ninja Stars karatemart.com loading...

Known by their technical name, shuriken, ninja stars are illegal to own in the state of Washington.

For a list of other weapons you cannot legally own in Washington, read the RCW state law here.

