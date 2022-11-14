Is It Legal to Chop Your Own Tree in WA? The Christmas Loophole

Is it really okay for us to chop our own Christmas trees in Washington state? We have found the Christmas Loophole that lets us do just that. So, if you've been dying to explore your inner lumberjack in Washington, now's your chance. Washington state has a free permit that makes it legal to chop your own Christmas trees without penalty.

There are six (6) places where you can chop your own Christmas tree in Washington.

If you go to Recreation.gov, you can type in your state and the search box will populate with available locations it is actually legal to whip out your axe and chop down your own Christmas tree! Or you can click here for a list by state.

Report a typo or correction