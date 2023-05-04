4 Hidden Gem Restaurants Foodies Can Find in Tri Cities, WA

4 Hidden Gem Restaurants Foodies Can Find in Tri Cities, WA

Dovetail Joint Restaurant via Google Maps

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, sometimes it just feels better to eat at a local Mom & Pop shop kind of restaurant. The kind of places where you walk in and the people working behind the counter give you a bigger smile and if you’re sweet, maybe some extra napkins and tartar sauce.

One thing we love about eating in the Tri Cities is the abundance of hidden gems for foodies. We found 4 hidden gem restaurants that serve everything from Filipino to Mexican, to Middle Eastern, Japanese, and pizza (which is considered Italian food, not American, in case you were ready to debate me)!

1 . El Fat Cat Grill Food Truck

El Fat Cat Grill via Google Maps
539 N Edison St, Kennewick, WA 99336

Open 10am to 3pm Monday thru Friday. Walk-Up orders only and sometimes they sell out!

WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO TRY: Breakfast burritos like the Bacon Gouda Wrap or a Green Hornet Taco for lunch.

2 .Dagupan Grill

Google Maps
3911 W 27th Ave #109, Kennewick, WA 99337

WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO TRY: Miki with tofu, beef, pork, or chicken and the Trio Lumpia Platter.

 

3 . Love Curry Indian Cuisine

Love Curry Restaurant via Google Maps
5025 N Rd 68 # A1, Pasco, WA 99301

If Indian food is your jam, you’re probably gonna love Love Curry.

WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO TRY: Samosa with chana and the House curry served with rice and plain naan. (I personally love garlic naan better than plain.)

 

4 . Dovetail Joint

Dovetail Joint Restaurant via Google Maps
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99354

Did you know this hidden gem Lebanese restaurant has a wood-fired pizza oven? I’ve heard pizza pairs well with lamb kebabs. (Okay, nobody has ever said that to me, but at Dovetail they COULD.)

WHAT I REALLY WANT TO TRY: Hummus Brick Oven Pita, Zhug, and a Fried White Pizza with Olives and Arugula.

No matter which one of these five hidden gem restaurants you decide to try, we hope the food makes your mouth water just as much as it did mine as I wrote this!

 

