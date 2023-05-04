4 Hidden Gem Restaurants Foodies Can Find in Tri Cities, WA

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, sometimes it just feels better to eat at a local Mom & Pop shop kind of restaurant. The kind of places where you walk in and the people working behind the counter give you a bigger smile and if you’re sweet, maybe some extra napkins and tartar sauce.

One thing we love about eating in the Tri Cities is the abundance of hidden gems for foodies. We found 4 hidden gem restaurants that serve everything from Filipino to Mexican, to Middle Eastern, Japanese, and pizza (which is considered Italian food, not American, in case you were ready to debate me)!

El Fat Cat Grill in Tri Cities El Fat Cat Grill via Google Maps loading...

539 N Edison St, Kennewick, WA 99336

Open 10am to 3pm Monday thru Friday. Walk-Up orders only and sometimes they sell out!

WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO TRY: Breakfast burritos like the Bacon Gouda Wrap or a Green Hornet Taco for lunch.

Dagupan Grill - Kennewick Google Maps loading...

3911 W 27th Ave #109, Kennewick, WA 99337

WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO TRY: Miki with tofu, beef, pork, or chicken and the Trio Lumpia Platter.

Love Curry Indian Cuisine Love Curry Restaurant via Google Maps loading...

5025 N Rd 68 # A1, Pasco, WA 99301

If Indian food is your jam, you’re probably gonna love Love Curry.

WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO TRY: Samosa with chana and the House curry served with rice and plain naan. (I personally love garlic naan better than plain.)

Dovetail Joint Restaurant Dovetail Joint Restaurant via Google Maps loading...

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99354

Did you know this hidden gem Lebanese restaurant has a wood-fired pizza oven? I’ve heard pizza pairs well with lamb kebabs. (Okay, nobody has ever said that to me, but at Dovetail they COULD.)

WHAT I REALLY WANT TO TRY: Hummus Brick Oven Pita, Zhug, and a Fried White Pizza with Olives and Arugula.

No matter which one of these five hidden gem restaurants you decide to try, we hope the food makes your mouth water just as much as it did mine as I wrote this!

