Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pets of The Week are three 2-month-old brothers the staff affectionately call The Chris’s: Christopher, Cristian, and Kristopherson.

Kristopherson/TCAS Kristopherson/TCAS loading...

These tiny guys arrived on October 7th

A local Good Samaritan found them living in bushes near an apartment complex off Park Street in Pasco. She came to us with one momma cat and five nearly identical 1-month-old male kittens.

Yes… five boys.

And yes… the shelter staff collectively melted.

Get our free mobile app

They were all mini-clones of their mom, but while Momma Christina made it clear humans were not her personal love language (she’ll soon be searching for a barn home), her kittens made the opposite choice — these boys are friendly, cuddly, people-loving little purr machines who believe every lap exists for kitten naps.

Two of the brothers, Chris and Kristoff, were adopted right away. The remaining trio — The Chris’s — are now just waiting on their neuter appointments. They will be officially adoptable the day after surgery and ready to meet their families!

Christian/TCAS Christian/TCAS loading...

And in case you're wondering about the naming theme…

We have a staff member named Chris.

We had multiple kittens.

It snowballed.

No regrets.

The quick facts:

2 months old

Sweet, social, affectionate, and cuddly

Adoptable the day after neuter surgery

$50 adoption fee

Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Microchipped

Highly skilled in purring and heart-stealing

Christopher/TCAS Christopher/TCAS loading...

If someone is looking to add a dash of kitten chaos and a whole lot of love to their home, these three have it covered. Think: copy-paste kittens, premium edition.

They can be met Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM at:

Tri-Cities Animal Services

1311 South 18th Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301

If you have any questions about the Chris' or any of the other awesome adoptable pets at the shelter, call: 509-545-3740. You can see Momma Christina and all five of her boys in the gallery below.