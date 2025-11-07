Meet The Chris Kittens, Our Tri-Cities Shelter Pets Of The Week
These tiny guys arrived on October 7th
A local Good Samaritan found them living in bushes near an apartment complex off Park Street in Pasco. She came to us with one momma cat and five nearly identical 1-month-old male kittens.
Yes… five boys.
And yes… the shelter staff collectively melted.
They were all mini-clones of their mom, but while Momma Christina made it clear humans were not her personal love language (she’ll soon be searching for a barn home), her kittens made the opposite choice — these boys are friendly, cuddly, people-loving little purr machines who believe every lap exists for kitten naps.
Two of the brothers, Chris and Kristoff, were adopted right away. The remaining trio — The Chris’s — are now just waiting on their neuter appointments. They will be officially adoptable the day after surgery and ready to meet their families!
And in case you're wondering about the naming theme…
We have a staff member named Chris.
We had multiple kittens.
It snowballed.
No regrets.
The quick facts:
- 2 months old
- Sweet, social, affectionate, and cuddly
- Adoptable the day after neuter surgery
- $50 adoption fee
- Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Microchipped
- Highly skilled in purring and heart-stealing
If someone is looking to add a dash of kitten chaos and a whole lot of love to their home, these three have it covered. Think: copy-paste kittens, premium edition.
They can be met Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM at:
Tri-Cities Animal Services
1311 South 18th Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301
If you have any questions about the Chris' or any of the other awesome adoptable pets at the shelter, call: 509-545-3740. You can see Momma Christina and all five of her boys in the gallery below.
Meet The Chris Kittens of The Tri-Cities
Gallery Credit: TCAS