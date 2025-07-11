Some girls are born with tiaras...Mona, on the other paw, rocks a unique set of ears that give her an unforgettable look—and a whole lot of personality to match!

Mona is a stunning 3.5-year-old, 75-pound black and white pit bull who has been calling Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) her temporary home since January 24th, 2025. She was found exploring a field near A Street and Road 40 in Pasco and has since captured the hearts of the entire shelter staff and volunteer crew.

Mona has an infectious vibe: she’s what the TCAS staff lovingly call voluptuous and vivacious. She loves people, craves attention, and isn’t afraid to nudge you with her big ol’ noggin for more belly rubs or treats (especially treats). Food is her love language and her second language is snuggles.

You may remember we mentioned Mona's ears. It was immediately discovered that when Mona arrived at TCAS her ears were cropped. It's a style sometimes done to pit bulls in their younger days. While some believe it gives them a “tough” look, this cosmetic procedure often causes more trouble than it’s worth.

In Mona’s case, she’s had to battle several stubborn ear infections since arriving. But don’t worry—she’s all clear now, fully vetted by the TCAS team. Those perky ears stand tall like the proud queen she is.

Mona is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all her vaccines, so she’s ready to walk right into your life with nothing but love (and a little bit of sass).

Here Are A Few Important Things To Know About Mona:

Cats? Mona says absolutely not .

Male dogs? Probably yes—she could be open to the right canine gentleman.

Female dogs? TBD. She's still figuring that one out.

Humans? 10/10, would snuggle again.

Mona is a staff and volunteer favorite, and there is no question her forever person is out there. If you’ve got a comfy couch, a big heart, and maybe a treat jar with her name on it, she’s ready to meet you!

Come visit Mona at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter at 1311 S. 18th Avenue in Pasco, Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Her adoption fee is only $50—an amazingly small price for a lifetime of loyal companionship and laughter.

Let’s get this good girl the happily-ever-after she’s been waiting for.