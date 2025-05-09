Meet Dorita...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet Of The Week

Pet of the Week is a sweet, spunky, and totally lovable girl named Dorita! Dorita is a 5-year-old This week's Tri-Cities Animal Services is a sweet, spunky, and totally lovable girl named! Dorita is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix with a beautiful brown and white coat and a heart just as big as her personality.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Dorita's path to the shelter began as a stray back in October. While her past is a bit of a mystery, one thing became crystal clear quickly– this girl is all about love, playtime, and finding her forever family.

Get our free mobile app

Don’t let her sturdy frame fool you – Dorita is full of energy and joy when it’s time to play! Her absolute favorite thing in the world? Squeaky toys. She goes wild for them and could happily entertain herself for hours squeaking, chasing, and showing off her playful side.

After a good play session, she’s perfectly happy crashing on the couch and snuggling up. She’s the perfect mix of silly and sweet – an active buddy and a loyal nap partner.

Dorita is incredibly social and friendly. She gets along with other dogs and adores humans of all sizes – big or small.

TCAS TCAS loading...

While her disposition towards cats isn't known, she’s shown great potential for being part of a loving, multi-pet household. She’s gentle, mindful, and just wants to be included in a family where she’ll be cherished.

Dorita’s dream home includes:

An active family who enjoys walks, car rides, and plenty of playtime.

Kids or other dogs to hang with – she’s definitely down for the pack life!

A collection of squeaky toys – she lives for them!

A cozy couch for nap time after playtime.

She’s been waiting since October 16, 2024, and everyone at the shekter (and here at the station) are rooting for her to finally find the home she deserves. If you're looking to add a wonderful net pet to your home, stop by the shelter and meet Dorita. She is sure to squeak her way into your heart.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Dorita's adoption fee is just $50, and she’s already spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. There’s no appointment necessary to meet her. Even though she has a sweet personality, if you have other dogs in your home a meet and greet is necessary. You can drop by anytime Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, to meet this sweet girl and see if she’s the perfect match for you.