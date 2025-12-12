Every once in a while, a dog arrives who makes the entire shelter staff collectively melt. This week, that dog is Ellie May—a 68-pound lovebug who literally followed her finders all the way to the front door of Tri-Cities Animal Services on November 5th, 2025, as if she already knew this was where her fresh start would begin.

She hasn’t stopped winning hearts since.

Ellie May is 4 years old, but she has that bounce-in-her-step enthusiasm of a puppy that also is paired with the manners of a dog who gets it. She knows her basic commands, LOVES treats with the passion of a thousand suns, and is the kind of girl who looks at every human like they’re her new best friend.

She also has one true, unshakable hobby: a good ol’ fashioned plain tennis ball. Not the fancy squeaky kind...not the plush kind-just a classic, neon-green, slightly slobbery tennis ball. Toss it once, and congratulations, you now have Ellie May’s full and undivided attention (and probably her heart).

She’s friendly with some dogs, and the shelter staff is still not quite sure how she feels about cats—though if they offer her snacks, she’ll probably at least consider a friendship.

A Glow-Up Story Worth Cheering For

You might notice Ellie May has cropped ears. What you won’t see anymore are the painful infections she arrived with. Her ears took a little extra time and TLC to heal, but this girl is now 100% cleared, healthy, and feeling fabulous. With her medical hold lifted, Ellie May is finally ready to take her place on the adoption floor—and more importantly, in someone’s home.

If you’re looking for a dog who will remind you daily that life is better with tail wags, cozy cuddles, spirited tennis-ball chases, and enthusiastic snack appreciation, Ellie May might just be your soulmate. She found her way to TCAS' door, and hearts. Maybe she’ll find her way to your heart next.

Ellie May's adoption fee is just $50, and she’s already spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. There’s no appointment necessary to meet her. Even though she has a sweet personality, if you have other dogs in your home a meet and greet is necessary. You can drop by anytime Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, to meet this beautiful girl and see if she’s the perfect match for you.

