Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.

Police say they have one person in custody and the other person was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery.

Police are now conducting an investigation and have closed a portion of 80th Avenue near Nob Hill. No other injuries were reported.

No names have been released. In the pictures of the scene the yellow car was owned by the victim. The victims clothes are laying in front of the vehicle.

