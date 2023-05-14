6 Speed Traps to Avoid on I-90 in Western WA

New speed traps are being set up all over Washington state, sometimes in broad daylight and sometimes in the evening. I’ve never seen anyone laying those black rubber on the local city streets before until this week. I thought they were speed catching traps but it turns out they are there to also measure the flow of traffic.

I have never had a speeding ticket, knock on wood...and aluminum, plastic, tile, linoleum, and titanium! I sometimes use my GPS app when I'm traveling on I-90 in Western WA. Every now and then, I get a pop-up in the app warning me of reported speed light cameras. It will display something like, “Speed Trap Ahead.” I wanted to know where all those speed light cameras are hidden along I-90, and in my online search, I found these 6 speed light cams to watch out for. Duly noted!

6 Speed Light Cameras to Watch Out for Along I-90 in Western Washington

There are speed light cameras located on I-90 in Western Washington state in the following locations:

I-90 eastbound, milepost 54.5 near Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass on I-90 wsdot.com loading...

I-90 westbound, milepost 54.5 near Snoqualmie Pass

I-90 eastbound, milepost 48.5 near North Bend

North Bend on I-90 wsdot.com loading...

I-90 westbound, milepost 48.5 near North Bend

I-90 eastbound, milepost 43.5 near Issaquah

City of Issaquah Traffic Cam issaquahwa.gov loading...

I-90 westbound, milepost 43.5 near Issaquah

Now that you know where the speed camera lights are supposed to be located along I-90 in Western WA, you can hopefully watch your speed and avoid a costly speed ticket infraction, especially in work construction zones beginning July 2024.

