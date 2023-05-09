Broken Log Boom Triggers Warning for Lake Roosevelt Boaters

The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a warning for boaters and others who may be on the waters of Lake Roosevelt and the Kettle River for a few days.

A broken log boom sends timber and debris toward lake

The Bureau released information on Tuesday, May 9th, that recently a log boom broke in two places at the mouth of the Kettle River, about 105 miles north of Lake Roosevelt.

The Kettle River merges with the Columbia, and what was being the boom is headed downstream.

Log booms are like a giant floating 'chain' that holds back logs, debris, and other objects. They can be quite large and if they break, you have a whole lot of timber and other debris floating away.

The Bureau says due to rapid water currents, and water levels in Lake Roosevelt, the debris is rapidly making its way towards the lake. The currents are too fast for the log boom to be safely repaired at this time.

The Bureau said as part of its statement:

"Reclamation will safely repair the log boom when river velocities lower and the lake elevation levels rise—this may take several weeks. Currently, the river velocities are too high to safely attempt to repair the log boom. These current conditions and debris exposures could remain a concern and safety consideration until the lake has approached full pool."

People boating in this area should keep an eye out for logs and other debris, as they can cause significant damage to a fast-moving watercraft.