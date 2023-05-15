Don’t Miss These 10 Central WA State Fair Foods This Year

Don&#8217;t Miss These 10 Central WA State Fair Foods This Year

KrispyKreme.com/Canva

What New Fair Foods Can We Expect This Year?

Last year, I got to sample some of the eats of the 2022 Central WA State Fair and I was not disappointed. What unbelievable fair food can we expect at the Central Washington State Fair this year? New foods like  Kool-Aid flavored chicken, cereal-coated funnel cakes, burgers sandwiched between donuts, and some of the best barbecued chicken wings this side of the Cascade Mountains, that’s just a TASTE of what we can expect!

The State Fair Park recently announced the new theme and coming attractions for the 2023 county fair in Yakima, but some people may have glossed over the new food items that were mentioned. Not me. I am a huge foodie, so of course I had to zero in on the fair food.

My favorite fair foods last year were the Hot Cheeto Elote and the powdered fried mini-donuts. Mmmmohmygoddd, were they good!

TSM/John Riggs
TSM/John Riggs
This year, it looks like I am going to have a hard time trying to narrow down my ultimate fair eat!

RELATED: Concerts and Exhibits Announced for the 2023 Central WA State Fair

10 New Foods at the Central WA State Fair We Can't Wait to Try

via GIPHY

1.

Krispy Kreme Burgers

KrispyKreme.com
2.

Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Burger

@hungryhugh Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich! 🐔🔥 #foodtiktok #koolaid #LosAngeles #OCFair ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

3.

 

Pickle Pizza

Comes with a white alfredo sauce base. Your pizza is topped with slices of pickles!l

Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition via Facebook
4.

 

Texas Corn Dog

Blake Guidry on Unsplash
5.

 

Chicken & Waffle Boat

 

Miguel Dominguez on Unsplash
6.

 

Oreo Ice Cream Sundaes

Giuliana Catachura on Unsplash
7.

 

Cap N Crunch Berry Funnel Cake

 

@poppin_funnels Cap'N Crunch ALL BERRIES Now Available 😁 #iefoodie #friedoreos #foodie #funnelcakes #fyp #fypシ #sanbernardino #ilovesanbernardino #inlandempire ♬ Gogo Dance - El Alfa & Chael Produciendo

 

8.

Elk & Buffalo Burgers

@bareburgerkb Bet we made you look👀 #elk #burger #bareburger #resturant ♬ original sound - Meghan Trainor

 

9.

Tahvio's Barbecued Wings

TSM/Reesha Cosby
10.

Pork Chop Lollipop

Paras Kapoor on Unsplash
With so many delicious options to choose from, I know we're going to have a hard time narrowing down our ultimate fair eat. I want to try them all!

via GIPHY

For more info on the 2023 Central Washington State Fair, including the concert lineup, new exhibits, and other entertainment, click here.

