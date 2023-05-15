Don’t Miss These 10 Central WA State Fair Foods This Year

What New Fair Foods Can We Expect This Year?

Last year, I got to sample some of the eats of the 2022 Central WA State Fair and I was not disappointed. What unbelievable fair food can we expect at the Central Washington State Fair this year? New foods like Kool-Aid flavored chicken, cereal-coated funnel cakes, burgers sandwiched between donuts, and some of the best barbecued chicken wings this side of the Cascade Mountains, that’s just a TASTE of what we can expect!

The State Fair Park recently announced the new theme and coming attractions for the 2023 county fair in Yakima, but some people may have glossed over the new food items that were mentioned. Not me. I am a huge foodie, so of course I had to zero in on the fair food.

My favorite fair foods last year were the Hot Cheeto Elote and the powdered fried mini-donuts. Mmmmohmygoddd, were they good!

Central WA State Fair Food Mini Donuts at the Central WA State Fair 2022

Hot Cheetos Elote Corn at the CWSF 2022

This year, it looks like I am going to have a hard time trying to narrow down my ultimate fair eat!

10 New Foods at the Central WA State Fair We Can't Wait to Try

1.

Krispy Kreme Burgers

Krispy Kreme Burger

2.

Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Burger

3.

Pickle Pizza

Comes with a white alfredo sauce base. Your pizza is topped with slices of pickles!l

Pickle Pizza Fair Food

4.

Texas Corn Dog

Corndog

5.

Chicken & Waffle Boat

Chicken and Waffles

6.

Oreo Ice Cream Sundaes

Oreo Ice Cream

7.

Cap N Crunch Berry Funnel Cake

8.

Elk & Buffalo Burgers

9.

Tahvio's Barbecued Wings

Tahvio's BBQ

10.

Pork Chop Lollipop

Pork Chop

With so many delicious options to choose from, I know we're going to have a hard time narrowing down our ultimate fair eat. I want to try them all!



For more info on the 2023 Central Washington State Fair, including the concert lineup, new exhibits, and other entertainment, click here.

