Top 3 Places in Oregon to Visit This X-Mas

Christmas Time in the Pacific Northwest is like none other, others will tell you it's not that special or great, but something about living out in the wilderness of a state brings pure Christmas Joy. So we're going to share that with you, we have 3 towns in Oregon that Celebrate Christmas like no other.

Whether you plan a trip to the beautiful state or currently live there, these towns are great for celebrating the holidays, especially if you have young kids or obsess over Hallmark-style Christmas.

3.) Newport, Oregon

Newport Oregon is a beautiful town that sits right next to the ocean, and boy do they know how to celebrate Christmas. They do it in full swing with a festival of trees, and a lighted boat parade and they even put on a play featuring the kids in town and usually do the Nutcracker. Last but not least they also hold a Sea of lights at the Oregon Coast Zoo where all the animals get into the holiday spirit themselves!

2.) Hood River, Oregon

Hood River absolutely loves the holidays and shows it off by decorating the whole town in twinkling lights, they also have a town Tree Lighting and even a Holiday Parade to commence the start of the Christmas season. Not to mention you can always count on Holiday Carolers around the town and door to door.

1.) Sumpter, Oregon

Sumpter is our number one pick on our Christmas list but for good reason, they hold an annual ride on the town Christmas train, which features a ride on the North Pole Train, not to mention you get to stop off and see Santa at the end and get some free Hot Cocoa! This town is so huge into Christmas they have everything you can think of, holiday bazaars, Christmas Tree Lighting, parades, and more!

