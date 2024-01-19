10 Things Your Local Homeless Mission Needs right Now In WA & OR
If you’re reading this, chances are you have a house or apartment, a HOME to go to to hunker down and get out of the weather. There’s no denying that winter has beaten us down in the Pacific Northwest, and those without somewhere to go are struggling.
Luckily, there are places to go for those in need in every major city of Washington and Oregon. A missionary organization whose goal is to help those in need. But with that effort comes the need for donations, help and support.
Where can you donate?
In Seattle, Washington:
Seattle’s Union Gospel Missions:
Hope Place, Women & Children’s Shelter: 3802 S Othello St.
Men’s Shelter: 318 2nd Ave Ext S
Capitol Hill: 1808 18th Ave.
Seattle’s Bread of Life Mission: 97 South Main St.
St. Joseph Mission: 1240 NE 127th St.
YWCA Seattle/King/Snohomish: 1118 5th Ave. in Seattle
YWCA – The Willows: 3800 S Myrtle St
In Spokane, Washington:
UGM Anna Ogden Hall (Women’s Shelter): 2828 W Mallon Ave
UGM Crisis Shelter For Women & Children: 1515 E. Illinois Ave.
UGM Men’s Shelter & recover: 1224 E Trent Ave.
YWCA Spokane: 930 N Monroe St.
Full Gospel Mission – All Nation: 1912 E. 1st Ave.
In Yakima, Washington:
Yakima Union Gospel Mission: 1300 N 1st St.
Camp Hope: 2300 E Birch St.
YWCA of Yakima: 818 W Yakima Ave.
Rod’s House: 204 S Naches Ave.
In Portland, Oregon:
Burnside Shelter: 111 W Burnside St.
Nazarene Ministry of Help: 5805 SE Gladstone St.
Union Gospel Mission: 3 NW 3rd Ave.
Drive Away Hunger: 8301 NW Halsey St.
In Salem, Oregon:
UGM of Salem Men’s Mission: 777 Commercial St. NE
UGM Donation Center: 1100 Front St NE
Northwest Human Services HOAP: 694 Church St NE
Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley: 1055 Edgewater St. NW
Gear Street Apartments: 2360 Grear St. NE
In Eugene, Oregon:
First Place Family Center and Night Annex: 4060 W Amazon Dr.
Opportunity Village Eugene: 2243 Roosevelt Blvd.
Warming Center: 1101 Oak Alley
Eugene Mission: 1542 W 1st Ave.
Dusk To Dawn: 717 State Hwy 99 N.
These are just some of the great places helping those in need in their communities. Here is what they could use more of.
10 Things Your Local Homeless Mission Needs Right Now!
#1 - SOAP (Liquid & Bar Soap) (Not hand sanitizer)
#2 – Other hygiene products (toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, lip balm, shaving cream, razors, comb, deodorant)
#3 – Shampoo
#4 – Toilet Paper
#5 – Bedding Items (blankets, sheets, pillows)
#6 – Diapers & baby wipes
#7 – Underwear (male & female, all ages)
#8 – Men & Boy clothing
#9 – Non-perishable food items
#10 – Books, entertainment (for kids and teens)
What items should you avoid giving?
Avoid giving items like perishable foods, worn-out clothing, anything that could be used as a weapon, and even though your heart may be in the right place, religious literature.
If you are unable to give anything but your time, volunteers are always welcome. Reach out to your nearest mission to see how you can help and what particular needs they could use a hand with.
