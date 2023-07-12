Got Video? Yakima Police Looking For Help in Recent Crash
Yakima Police are hoping for your help in a recent crash that injured a Yakima. It happened last Thursday night. Police say 28-year-old Nathaniel Mardel was riding his bike in the 2000 block of Englewood Avenue when a driver struck him and left the scene.
POLICE SAY THE BIKE RIDER SUFFERED LIFE ALTERING INJURIES
Mardel continues to be treated for serious, life altering injuries at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.Parts of the vehicle were found at the scene and police used those parts and video from the area to find the person responsible for the crash. After a short investigation Officers arrested Tyson Hunter at a Yakima home.
POLICE WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY AND ARREST THE DRIVER
Police say Hunter was arrested without incident and did not have a license. He's being held in the Yakima County jail on vehicular assault, felony hit and run and DUI charges.
YAKIMA POLICE NEED YOUR HELP
The Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting the help of the community with any information regarding this collision. Anyone with information or video of the time surrounding the collision is encouraged to call or email Traffic Investigators Jim Yates or Darius Williams. Their contact information is listed below:Jim Yates –james.yates@yakimawa.gov, 509-728-6649 (cell), 509-575-6246 (desk)
