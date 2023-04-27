Benton Sheriff Releases Video of Confrontation with Cop Shooter

Deputies fire at suspect after he pointed rifle at officer (BCSO dashcam video still image) Deputies fire at suspect after he pointed rifle at officer (BCSO dashcam video still image) loading...

This week, Pasco PD released the Special Investigations Unit video from a March 24th shooting of a Pasco Police Officer. Now the SIU video from the Benton County Sheriff's Office portion of the incident is out.

BCSO video shows Deputies cornering the suspect near Road 64 and Argent

Around 6 AM on March 24th, Officer Phil Hanks was responding to a report of a reckless driver, and after spotting and approaching the suspect vehicle in the Circle K Parking lot at 20th and Court, the suspect fired a barrage of rounds, hitting the officer. He was injured but is recovering.

The suspect, 38-year-old David Ramoz Galvez, fled in his white BMW and after an all-points bulletin for area law enforcement, a group of Benton County Deputies located and surrounded him near 64th and Argent. Galvez was cut off, but as he pulled up nose-to-nose with Deputy Childer's patrol car, he was seen pointing a rifle at Childers through the windshield.

Deputies responded with multiple shots, disabling Galvez. He was taken from the car to an area hospital, and is now facing multiple charges. In the video, you can see Galvez pull around a corner where Deputy Childers responds by blocking him. After the suspect points the rifle, he is met with a hail of gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.