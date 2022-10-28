Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists

Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists

6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
On Thursday Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray posted a video on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page saying the investigation is ongoing but there's nothing new to report.

Despite talk early about a video Murray says there's no video showing Lucian

Murray says the department is in constant contact with the family. During a recent meeting with the family the chief was asked to update the public and clarify some information. In the video Murray says during the early part of the investigation he was told there was a video showing Lucian walking away from the play area.
Today Murray says there never was a video. He says the only video they do have is video of areas of the park where Lucian wasn't found.

Murray says the investigation is ongoing with little evidence

The chief says "we have very strong reason to believe Lucian was in the park and then he wasn't."
At this time police say they have no idea and no evidence where Lucian can be found. The chief calls it an awful situation.
He also adds there's never been any evidence of foul play but he says if that evidence comes to light it'll be investigated. He says there are things in the investigation the police can't share with the public as the search continues. The chief is hoping the community continues to support the family. He says at this point there's no way to know if there will be a resolution in the case.

Click the link to see the full video of Chief Matthew Murray

You can watch the video on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/YakimaPoliceDepartment
Police ask if you were in Sarge Hubbard Park or Yakima Humane Society areas on September 10 between 6:45 pm and 8:00 pm and have any information, photos or videos during that time frame please contact Yakima Police at 575-6200 or dial 911.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: boy, chief, family, lucian, matthew, missing, Murray, video
Categories: Breaking News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA