Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists

6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.

On Thursday Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray posted a video on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page saying the investigation is ongoing but there's nothing new to report.

Despite talk early about a video Murray says there's no video showing Lucian

Murray says the department is in constant contact with the family. During a recent meeting with the family the chief was asked to update the public and clarify some information. In the video Murray says during the early part of the investigation he was told there was a video showing Lucian walking away from the play area.

Today Murray says there never was a video. He says the only video they do have is video of areas of the park where Lucian wasn't found.

Murray says the investigation is ongoing with little evidence

The chief says "we have very strong reason to believe Lucian was in the park and then he wasn't."

At this time police say they have no idea and no evidence where Lucian can be found. The chief calls it an awful situation.

He also adds there's never been any evidence of foul play but he says if that evidence comes to light it'll be investigated. He says there are things in the investigation the police can't share with the public as the search continues. The chief is hoping the community continues to support the family. He says at this point there's no way to know if there will be a resolution in the case.

Click the link to see the full video of Chief Matthew Murray

You can watch the video on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/YakimaPoliceDepartment

Police ask if you were in Sarge Hubbard Park or Yakima Humane Society areas on September 10 between 6:45 pm and 8:00 pm and have any information, photos or videos during that time frame please contact Yakima Police at 575-6200 or dial 911.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)