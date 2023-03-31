Pasco Fire Chief to Retire in May

(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear will retire. In a news release, the City of Pasco says Gear will leave the Department come May 31st. He started fighting fires back in September of 1974, with the fire program at a technical school in Tacoma, moving onto King County Fire District 43.

Bob Gear

He took over as Chief of Benton County Fire District 1 back in 1984 and moved to Pasco Fire Chief in January 2009. According to the release, Gear has worked extensively with state and federal agencies, helping out on many large fires throughout Washington and the western United States. Gear also assisted the New York Fire Department after 9/11 and NASA on the Columbia space shuttle recovery. Gear was recognized as the “Washington Fire Chief of the Year” in 2018.

