Missing in Washington May Be Found With new Missing Tool Kit

Authorities searching for those who go missing in the state of Washington may soon have more tools to help them find the people they're looking for. The state House of Representatives gave unanimous approval this week to a bill authored by 14th District State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker.

THE BILL IS IN HONOR OF THOSE WHO HAVE GONE MISSING IN THE STATE

House Bill 1512 is also known as the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act." The bill is a recommendation from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force and the Office of the Attorney General. It is also named after Lucian Munguia, a four-year-old Yakima boy with autism who was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, and whose body was discovered nearly three months later in the Yakima River near Wapato. Mosbrucker says "Resources from all over the area and even out of state came to the park and searched for Lucian. There were dog teams and law enforcement who did an incredible job trying to find this little boy and help the family. Children with autism are often attracted to water. The search included a nearby lake, the river and everywhere we could look."

THE TOOL KIT WILL HELP FIND PEOPLE FASTER

an explanation of how to report a missing person to an applicable law enforcement agency;

an overview of the kinds of information that may be helpful to provide when reporting a missing person;

additional steps that may be taken to assist with recovering a missing person once a report has been made;

suggestions and resources for navigating difficulties that are commonly encountered during the process of reporting and recovering a missing person;

a list of counseling resources and assistance to family members, friends and community members of missing persons;

information developed in consultation with the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force for reporting and recovering missing indigenous people; and

information specifically tailored to reporting and recovering missing persons who are vulnerable due to age, health, or a mental or physical disability.The bill directs the Attorney General's office to publish the toolkit in the top 10 languages spoken in Washington state. The toolkit would be made available.

The bill passed 96-0. It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

