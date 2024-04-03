Is Missing Vancouver Woman In Tri-Cities? Where Is Cristina Ase?

The search continues for a missing 61-year-old Vancouver woman.

Police say the disappearance of Cristina Ase is suspicious. Cristina is the nursing director at Rose Linn Care Center, an assisted-living facility in West Linn, Oregon.

Cristina Ase has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, March 26th.

Vancouver, WA Crime Watch & Emergency-Facebook Vancouver, WA Crime Watch & Emergency-Facebook loading...

Co-workers called Police on Tuesday when she didn't show up. Her husband was shocked to learn that she hadn't shown up for work. He reported her missing Tuesday evening. Cristina's co-workers found her car about a mile from her apartment on Wednesday with her packed lunch. Vancouver Police say the last time someone heard from Cristina was on Tuesday morning by telephone.

Police are asking Oregon and Washington residents for assistance.

They're seeking possible video footage of Cristina or her vehicle within a quarter mile radius of the following locations between March 25 at 4pm – March 27 at 5pm:

501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver WA

Glenwood Park – 8800 block of SE Claybourne Street, Portland OR

Flavel Street & SE 92nd Ave, Portland OR

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Cristina Ase or any information, you're asked to contact Detective Nicholson at jason.nicholson@cityofvancouver.us or Sgt. Ballou at julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

Missing Persons in Washington State

