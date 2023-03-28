Biggest Farmers Markets in 5 Major Cities in WA, OR, CA, Canada

Springtime in the Pacific Northwest means that farmers markets across the region are prepping for opening day. Farmers markets are the best places to capitalize on local fruits, vegetables, artisan crafts, jams, jellies, bakery treats, and more. Let’s take a look at the biggest farmers markets in 5 major cities in Washington, Oregon, California, including the bonus one located in our Canadian neighbor to the north, British Columbia.

One Ferry Building #50, 1 Ferry Plaza

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in San Francisco Ferry Plaza Farmers Market via Google Maps loading...

Open year-round on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. It has been named in the top 10 best farmers markets in America, so you’ll have to check it out when you go to San Francisco!

5031 University Way NE

U District Farmers Market in Seattle University District Farmers Market via Google Maps loading...

This farmers market is also open year-round. It’s located close to University of Washington and on a sunny day, you’ll be able to see street performers adding to the eclectic mix of the trendy Seattle vibe. Fair warning: finding parking might be a beast in the U-District.

1803 SW Park Ave

Portland Farmers Market at PSU Portland Farmers Market at PSU via Google Maps loading...

If you want to go to the biggest farmers market in Oregon, make sure you select the one located at Portland State University (PSU) in your GPS instead of any of the other ones. This one is open year-round, every Saturday this year, except for December 30th. For some reason, people love to bring their PETS to the farmers market, so word to the wise, keep them away from the food, please. Nobody wants to trip over your pet in the walkway or find wandering dog hair floating in their food.

6333 W. 3rd St.

The Original Farmers Market in LA The Original Farmers Market via Google Maps loading...

Sure, you could visit the Hollywood Farmers Market, but there is no comparison to the OG. https://hollywoodfarmersmarket.org/ The one in Los Angeles is actually open every day, as opposed to only being open on Saturdays like the one in Hollywood. The Original Farmers Market is so big, they offer tours!

Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave.

Trout Lake Farmers Market in Vancouver, British Columbia Trout Lake Farmers Market via Google Maps loading...

The biggest farmers market in #VanCity is open every Saturday starting the 1st of April thru the last Saturday in October. Make sure to put this place as a pit stop on your next visit. There is not a parking lot for this farmers market, so they suggest you take public transportation, bike, or park somewhere else near the market.

Hope you have some fun exploring some of the Pacific Northwest’s biggest farmers markets on your next adventure!

