Biggest Farmers Markets in the Pacific Northwest

Biggest Farmers Markets in 5 Major Cities in WA, OR, CA, Canada

Springtime in the Pacific Northwest means that farmers markets across the region are prepping for opening day. Farmers markets are the best places to capitalize on local fruits, vegetables, artisan crafts, jams, jellies, bakery treats, and more. Let’s take a look at the biggest farmers markets in 5 major cities in Washington, Oregon, California, including the bonus one located in our Canadian neighbor to the north, British Columbia.

1 . Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in San Francisco, CA

One Ferry Building #50, 1 Ferry Plaza

Open year-round on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. It has been named in the top 10 best farmers markets in America, so you’ll have to check it out when you go to San Francisco!

@millie.lai Fav #farmersmarket !! #sffoodie #bestfarmersmarket #ferrybuilding #porchettasandwich #sanfrancisco #california #tiktoktravel #roliroti #cuesa ♬ Honeypie - JAWNY

2 . University District Farmers Market in Seattle, WA 

5031 University Way NE

This farmers market is also open year-round. It’s located close to University of Washington and on a sunny day, you’ll be able to see street performers adding to the eclectic mix of the trendy Seattle vibe. Fair warning: finding parking might be a beast in the U-District.

@thefarmersfinds University District Farmers Market in Seattle, Washington! #farmersmarket #farmersmarkets #seattle #seattlecheck #seattlewashington ♬ original sound - The Farmers Finds

 

3 . Portland Farmers Market at PSU in Portland, OR 

1803 SW Park Ave

If you want to go to the biggest farmers market in Oregon, make sure you select the one located at Portland State University (PSU) in your GPS instead of any of the other ones. This one is open year-round, every Saturday this year, except for December 30th. For some reason, people love to bring their PETS to the farmers market, so word to the wise, keep them away from the food, please. Nobody wants to trip over your pet in the walkway or find wandering dog hair floating in their food.

@travelportland Let’s check out the PSU Farmers Market with our friend @Jenna Bikes #portlandoregon #travelportland #shoplocal #farmersmarket ♬ Morning with U - Tollan Kim

 

4 . Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles 

6333 W. 3rd St.

Sure, you could visit the Hollywood Farmers Market, but there is no comparison to the OG. https://hollywoodfarmersmarket.org/ The one in Los Angeles is actually open every day, as opposed to only being open on Saturdays like the one in Hollywood. The Original Farmers Market is so big, they offer tours!

@evanlovett The Original Farmers Market has been a Los Angeles institution since 18 trucks paid $.50 apiece to pedal their produce at an old dairy farm in what is now the historic Fairfax district. These are the seven longest running vendors at this iconic locale. Let’s get into it! #FarmersMarket #TheOriginalFarmersMarket #OriginalFarmersMarket #Fairfax #HistoricFairfax #HistoricFairfaxDistrict #lahistory #markethistoey #farmersmarkethistory #losangeles #losangelescounty #ilovela #lainaminute #Inverted ♬ original sound - L.A. in a Minute

 

5 . Trout Lake Farmers Market in Vancouver, British Columbia 

Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave.

The biggest farmers market in #VanCity is open every Saturday starting the 1st of April thru the last Saturday in October. Make sure to put this place as a pit stop on your next visit. There is not a parking lot for this farmers market, so they suggest you take public transportation, bike, or park somewhere else near the market.

@breannewilliamson Mini vlog to the Trout Lake Farmer's Market with Evo Car Share! Use code BREANNE for 30 driving minutes and a free Membership. #vancouver #troutlake #vancouverfoodie #yvrfoodie #evocarshare ♬ original sound - Breanne Williamson

 

Hope you have some fun exploring some of the Pacific Northwest’s biggest farmers markets on your next adventure!

 

