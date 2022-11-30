Man Arrested in Yakima Police Shooting

A 21-year-old man faces charges after being arrested early Monday following a shooting by Yakima Police Officers in the 800 block of South Third Street. The man is being held in the Yakima County jail on assault and drive-by shooting charges.

Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is handling the case

The shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Officers were in the area fueling up vehicles when the vehicle drove by at about 5:20 pm Sunday and shots were fired at a home near the Officers and someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at the Officers. The Officers fired shots at the truck trying to stop the driver but the vehicle fled. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says Officers worked through the night and morning to find and arrest a suspect in the shooting.

The driver of the truck was arrested early Monday

The 21-year-old driver was arrested early Monday at a home on South 27th Avenue. The vehicle has also been recovered. Bail for the suspect has been set at $100,000.

Police are still looking for two other people who were in the vehicle on Sunday night. If you can help with any information about the shooting contact Lt. Stace McKinley of the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 or Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department at 509-949-6414.

