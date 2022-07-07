Farmer Helps Benton County Deputies Find Suspect Hidden in Wheat Field

(Benton County, WA) -- Benton County Sheriffs office is thanking a local farmer with an airplane for help locating a suspect yesterday [Wednesday]. Deputies were alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area of W Horrigan Road and S Glade Creek Road around 4 p.m. The landowner had attempted to make contact with the driver. The driver then allegedly attempted to hit the landowner with the vehicle before speeding away--that was, until they crashed--leading the driver to flee on foot into a wheat field. That's when the farmer offered to assist.

Authorities located the man soon after and brought him into custody.