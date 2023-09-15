Washington Governor Appoints Kennewick High Administrator

Washington Governor Appointed Kennewick High Administrator

In September, the Kennewick School District (KSD) announced that Washington Governor Jay Inslee had appointed Kennewick High School vice principal Stacy Estes to serve on the Washington State Commission for African American Affairs.

The Commission for African American Affairs was started in 1992 and exists to make recommendations to the Governor concerning the needs and rights of their constituents in Washington's African-American community. Estes and nine other commissioners will serve until 2025 and will attend nine yearly meetings.

In a statement on the KSD website, Estes said:" He feels that serving in this capacity and actively advocating for Washington's African-American communities enables him to serve better all students and staff of the Kennewick School District and greater Tri-City community."

Estes has been at Kennewick since 2022 after an 11-year career at Walla Walla High School as their vice principal.