Richland School Board Sees 9 Applicants for 2 Open Seats

The Richland School Board, during their September 12th meeting, decided to interview all nine applicants for the remaining two open seats that became vacant as a result of a recall.

The openings are for position No.1 and position No. 4. Position No.1 has four applicants: Ron Higgins, Heather Cleary, Bonnie Mitchell, and Tony Gonzalez, while Position No. 4 has five applicants: Gary Wargo, Jeffrey Dennison, Richard Raymond, Katrina Waters, and Brianna Watson.

At the Richland school board meeting, Board Vice President Jill Oldson proposed that all nine applicants for the vacant positions be interviewed.

“Each one of the applicants can add value and feedback to the district,” said Oldson. She added that interviewing those who have applied allows the community to see and hear from each candidate. Dr. Lindsay Lightner, the Legislative Representative, added that the applicants have a passion, and each has different things to bring to the table.

The board plans to interview each of the nine applicants on September 20th at 5 p.m. Two panels will interview for each open position.

The board has until November 13th to fill the vacancies. The successful candidate for position No.1 will serve the rest of the term, while the successful candidate will fill position No. 4 until the general election is certified on November 28th.