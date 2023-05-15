Get Ready To Spend More Money Because Gas Prices Are Up in Yakima

If you're filling the tank this week the price of gas is up in Yakima but it's cheaper than that statewide average price. Officials at GasBuddy says prices are up 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.29 a gallon today.

GOOD NEWS FOR DRIVERS WHO PUMP DIESEL

Prices in Yakima are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 58.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

YOU KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE VALLEY?

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the valley was priced at $3.68 a gallon Sunday. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.68 per gallon while the highest was $5.27, a difference of $1.59 a gallon.

The statewide average is 4.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded unchanged from last week.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 a gallon today.

MORE GAS PRICE DECLINES ARE EXPECTED IN THE NEAR FUTURE

"With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we've seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

WILL THE NATIONAL PRICE HIT $4 A GALLON SOON?

"We're likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it's looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

May 15, 2022: $4.87/g (U.S. Average: $4.46/g)

May 15, 2021: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 15, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 15, 2019: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 15, 2018: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 15, 2017: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 15, 2016: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 15, 2015: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

May 15, 2014: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 15, 2013: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.53/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.50/g.

Seattle- $4.70/g, unchanged from last week's $4.70/g.

Washington- $4.54/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.52/g.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born