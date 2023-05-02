No arrests yet after body found and Man Shot Dead in Alley

The body of a woman found near Mabton on Sunday is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Detectives say the body was found outside a home in the 600 block of Farm Lane at about 3:30 pm Sunday.

THE WOMAN HASN'T BEEN IDENTIFIED

The victim hasn't been identified. Authorities say she was shot in the head. The results of an autopsy will help detectives but the report isn't yet available as the investigation continues today.

YAKIMA POLICE ARE BUSY WITH TWO MURDER INVESTIGATIONS

Yakima Police continue to investigate two murders reported last Sunday and Tuesday. In the first homicide police say a 24-year-old woman strangled a 26-year-old man at a Yakima apartment after an argument and fight. 26-year-old Hector Felix was killed and 24-year-old Luisa Ramos-Parmenter is expected to be charged on May 8 in Yakima County Superior Court.

POLICE SAY THEY DONT' EXPECT ANY OTHER ARRESTS

Ramos-Parmenter is being held in the Yakima County jail. Her bail is set at $1 million. She and two other women were at the Yakima apartment when the fight happened. No other arrests have been made. That homicide was reported last Sunday. The women tried to leave the apartment but court documents say Felix attempted to stop them threatening them. A fight started and police say that's when Parmenter used a hoody to strangle Felix until he passed out. The Homicide remains under investigation.

A MAN FOUND DEAD IN A VAN IN YAKIMA HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

The second homicide was reported last Tuesday in which a man was found shot in a van in the west alley of the 700 block of South 7th Street. That man has been identified as 53-year-old Ramiro Sanchez Cruz. He was found in the drivers seat of a van at 1:59 am Tuesday after Officers were called to the area for shots fired. Cruz died at a Yakima hospital. So far no arrests have been made in the shooting. If you have any information contact Yakima Police Detective Lee at 509-575-6200.

