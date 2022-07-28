Japanese Beetle Found 30 Miles From Infestation

(Wapato, WA) -- Officials say the Japanese beetle infestation in Grandview, Washington is spreading. Three beetles were found in Wapato, 30 miles away, and the Washington Department of Agriculture is warning growers in Yakima and Benton counties to watch for signs of the beetles. They're highly invasive pests and attack more than 300 plants including roses, grapes, and hops. An eradication effort is underway in Grandview where 24-thousand beetles were trapped last year.