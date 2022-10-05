Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday

The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.

So far no signs of foul play have been found

Authorities say they found no signs of foul play and believe Lucian may have fallen into water around the park including the Yakima River. A federal dive and forensic team searched the pond in the park last month but haven't yet been able to find any sign of Lucian.

On Wednesday the family is inviting the public to celebrate his birthday at the park and continue the search. You can either help directly in the search or help place missing posters around the area.

A balloon release and vigil is set for Wednesday

The family will have a balloon release at the park at 4:00 pm Wednesday and a candlelight vigil is set for 6:00 pm.

Lucian was last seen walking away from the play area at the park on September 10. Authorities say he was walking toward water that surrounds the park.

Yakima Police continue to follow up on leads called into the department.

Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says search and rescue crews are on standby willing to help search areas around the park like they did after Lucian was reported missing on September 10.

Information can be found on the family Facebook page

The family is still hoping for help from the community. The family updates information on a Facebook page called "Finding Lucian" https://www.facebook.com/groups/3294369980839890

Yakima Police are checking out tips daily. If you have information contact Yakima Police at 575-6200 or dial 911.

