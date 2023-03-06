Three people were injured and hospitalized when a Kennewick man rolled his car in Adams County early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that 20-year-old Jose Vargas was westbound on I-90, 20 miles west of Ritzville, when he lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and then rolling at least once in the median.

His two passengers, a 19-year-old woman from Richland and an 18-year-old man whose city of origin was not given, were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the injured passengers was also not released by authorities.

Nobody in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.

Vargas is facing charges of vehicular assault and suspected DUI, was also injured and transported to a separate hospital.

That stretch of I-90 from the Spokane are to Ellensburg is often the scene of fatal and injury accidents, both DUI related and not.