Mobile Home Fire in Moses Lake Leaves One Tenant Dead

A tenant trapped in a mobile home fire in Moses Lake passed away Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Grant County Fire District 5 responded to a structure fire at the Harvest Manor and Mobile Home park on the 4800 block of Airway Drive in Moses Lake.

A double-wide home was fully engulfed in flames.

One of the occupants inside was able to escape safely, however, one was not able to get out despite firefighting efforts and died in the fire.

The body of the deceased tenant is currently in the Grant County Coroner’s custody for further autopsy.

Grant County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.