Two Children Hurt After Kennewick RV Fire

(Kennewick, WA) -- Fire crews rushed to the scene of a motor home on fire with children trapped inside off 7322 West Bonnie Ave in Kennewick just after 11:00am Saturday. This after reports of dark, black smoke could be seen from miles around. Callers to 9-1-1 reported that a child appeared to be on top of the RV, but when crews arrived, they found out it was actually a child climbing out of the rear window of the vehicle. There was still however a child trapped inside.

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters used a chain saw to get into the RV and found the trapped victim. Both of the children were rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospita. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes. Fire investigators believe the cause is accidental, but the fire remains under investigation by both Kennewick Fire and Police.