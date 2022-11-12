Two Children Hurt After Kennewick RV Fire

Two Children Hurt After Kennewick RV Fire

Sivaraman Gopakumar

(Kennewick, WA) -- Fire crews rushed to the scene of a motor home on fire with children trapped inside off 7322 West Bonnie Ave in Kennewick just after 11:00am Saturday. This after reports of dark, black smoke could be seen from miles around. Callers to 9-1-1 reported that a child appeared to be on top of the RV, but when crews arrived, they found out it was actually a child climbing out of the rear window of the vehicle. There was still however a child trapped inside.

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters used a chain saw to get into the RV and found the trapped victim. Both of the children were rushed to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospita. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes.  Fire investigators believe the cause is accidental, but the fire remains under investigation by both Kennewick Fire and Police.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

 

 

Filed Under: critical injuries, kennewick fire department, mobile home fire
Categories: KONA News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA