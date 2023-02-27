KFD: Kennewick Boy Experiments with Fire, Garage Burns

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department says they are calling this a "teachable moment." This after a 12-year-old boy who apparently got a hold of a lighter and some papers and began experimenting with fire, which led to a blaze that heavily damaged a garage. This happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45pm off 40 North Kent Street, which is south of West Canal Drive. Authorities say the boy, who was on a neighboring property, lost control of the fire when it was picked up by high winds and onto dry grass, traveling to a nearby woodpile and onto the garage in question. Crews arrived shortly after being called and were able to get the fire within 5 minutes of being on scene, no one was hurt.

attachment-kent_st_1 loading...

Kennewick Fire Department says they sent their battalion chief and deputy fire Marshall over to the 12-year-old to explain the importance of not experimenting with fire. They are calling the fire unintentionally set.

attachment-kent_st_2 loading...

