Pasco Fire Chief Settling Into New Role

New Pasco Fire Chief Kevin Crowley enters his fourth week as the city's top fire administrator. He says he's settling into his new role.

"I really want to understand the culture of Pasco, where we're going and then just relisten to the leadership of the Pasco Fire Department, the deputy chief, and the battalion chiefs to see where we're going, see how we can improve some processes if they need to be improved and go from there."

Before the selection of Chief Crowley to the post, he spent the last 25 years working with personnel in the Kennewick Fire Department. He worked his way up through the ranks as firefighter, paramedic, captain and deputy chief.

He says he's gained a better understanding of what it's like to be chief.

"Help organize how we do business, working with city council, working with other department leaders, and trying to see what we can really do to benefit Pasco and the residents of Pasco and those who visit Pasco." Chief Crowley said.

Chief Crowley adds that good firefighters possess true desires to do what it takes to help the community.

" And having someone that wants to sacrifice their time, their family time, their personal time to go help, wherever that might be."

Chief Crowley says he encourages feedback from the community, and should you have any questions, he would like to hear from you.

Here's a link to the fire department page of the City of Pasco's website where you can email the chief to tell him congratulations on the new role or share what you would like to see improved with city fire services.

Get our free mobile app