One Burned in Kennewick Trailer Fire

(Kennewick, WA) -- A resident inside a double-wide residential trailer escaped, but had to be taken to the hospital with minor burns, after the trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Fire Department says this happened just before 1:30 when the home, off 2906 West 7th Avenue, right by Ely Street, ignited. Fire crews were at the scene within four minutes of the call. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from inside the home. They quickly threw water on the blaze and were able to contain it to a single bedroom. KFD says they were able to get the fire out within about nine minutes of arrival. Right now, officials say the fire rendered the home unlivable until repairs can be made.

According to a press release from Kennewick Fire Department, no firefighters were injured during firefighting operations.KFD says they would like to remind everyone to exit the home immediately when any fire breaks out in your home. According to the Fire Safety Research Institute, “Today you have the least amount of time to safely exit your home than any other time in history.”

