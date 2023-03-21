Benton County House Fire Sends Smoke Into the Air

(Kennewick, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One raced to the scene of a house fire off Haney Road Tuesday morning. BCFD 1 was called to the scene after 8:30, when one of the homeowners returned to a house and found it filled with smoke.

They were able to leave, along with a pet and called 9-1-1. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the roof, and located an active fire underneath that roof. It took roughly 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

While it is early in the investigation, all signs point to an electrical problem with a bathroom fan. No injuries to those who lived at the home nor firefighters. All pets were accounted for. They are safe. Kennewick Fire Department assisted on the call.