Pasco Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Blaze

(Pasco, WA) -- An abandoned home catches fire in Downtown Pasco Thursday morning. This happened around 4am off 609 Clark Street. Crews arrived on scene to find the house with smoke and flames visible from the interior and exterior of the home. Neighbors told arriving firefighters people thought to be homeless had been been breaking into the home and coming and going from time to time. Nobody was found inside and both water power to the home had long since been shut off. One firefighter had what's described as a minor medical incident at the end of the fire response and was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured. The extent of how badly the firefighter was hurt is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

