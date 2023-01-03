Walla Walla Home Being Renovated Suffers Heavy Damage

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Walla Walla city fire crews were called to a blaze burning on the second story of a home off 402 Whitman Street early Monday morning. That's near Park Ave just southeast of Downtown Walla Walla. Once firefighters got on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second story of a two-story residential house with flames shooting into the attic. This home was in the process of being remodeled with unprotected walls on both the second story and the addition under construction. After firefighters confirmed that no one was in the structure, they immediately went to work extinguishing the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 2:12 a.m. They remained on the scene until 6 a.m. to clean up, investigate and ensure the fire had no flare-ups. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it does appear to be accidental. Property and content losses are estimated at $70,000. The property owner is listed as Mark Tromp van Holst.

The city of Walla Walla Fire Department says this blaze is a good reminder that everyone should have working smoke alarms. The department says they save lives. The department also emphasizes the importance of checking your smoke alarms to ensure they are in working order.

