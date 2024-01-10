A Fatal Crash on US Highway 12 Near Walla Walla

The morning snowfall on Wednesday is responsible for a fatal crash near Walla Walla.

Washington State Patrol Troopers say that the crash happened around five this morning, around four miles east of Walla Walla along US Highway 12, and it involved two cars.

Cause of the Fatal Crash along US 12

Washington State Patrol investigators say that slick road conditions due to the snow and ice, along with speed, were factors in the crash. US Highway 12 was closed in both directions until around 8 am.

A Busy Day for WSP Around the Tri-Cities Area

The Washington State Patrol is reporting that on that snowy wenesday, they responded to 16 crashes just in the Tri-Cities. The Yakima Valley also saw two more wrecks while there were also two more in Yakima.

Driving in Winter Weather Conditions

The Washington State Patrol wants to remind drivers to beware of snowy road conditions, be sure not to speed, and make sure you have enough room to stop. It's also a good idea to carry extra blankets, coats, hats, and gloves, along with water and food if you are stranded.