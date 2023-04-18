Overheated Generator Blamed For Fire at Benton Co Justice Center

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department says a small blaze that burned at the Benton County Justice was caused when a generator exhaust pipe came into contact with combustible materials after being operated for several hours. The fire broke out Monday afternoon just before 1:30. Personnel inside the justice center smelled smoke and suspect a fire in the wall. When fire crews arrived, they observed an orange glow at the roofline of the building inside the generator room. The firefighters descended to the roof of the building, where, upon pulling away the roof membrane they saw the fire. The blaze was declared under control about two hours after arriving on scene. No one was hurt.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club