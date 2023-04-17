Fire Destroys Double-Wide Mobile Home in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Eight people are out of their home after a fire sent smoke and flames high into the air above Kennewick, destroying a mobile home and possibly causing explosions. This happened Monday afternoon off 5600 West Metaline when the fire ignited. Fire crews rushed to the scene and found one person suffering from smoke inhalation. They were treated at the scene. There were several animals inside the home at time of the fire, but Kennewick crews say the flames were so intense, it would have been unsafe to make entry into the double-wide at the time. The fire battalion chief at the scene says they fought the fire defensively and spent much of the afternoon mopping up the scene after they brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Kennewick Fire Department says they are working with the local chapter of the Red Cross to help the eight people displaced from the fire.

