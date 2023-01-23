Did Space Heater Trigger Kennewick Garage Fire?

After a brief but teasing brush of warmer weather, with temps pushing over 50, a cold snap has returned, bringing with it increased residential fire danger.

Space heater believed to be the cause of Kennewick garage fire

Kennewick City Fire Chief Chad Michael reported on Monday, the 23rd, garage fire in Kennewick could have been triggered by a space heater.

Around 12:11 PM Sunday, crews responded to a residence at 3303 South Vancouver Place and saw visible flames inside the garage. Because they arrived within 4 minutes of the call, they were able to blast a lot of water on the blaze and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.

However, Chief Michael says extensive damage to some exposed wiring in the garage connected to the home will prevent it from being occupied until repairs can be made. The power had to be shut off.

Michael says investigators continue to examine the scene, but it's believed a space heater was being used to heat the area and it set fire to some flammable materials that were close by.

No one was hurt in the fire.