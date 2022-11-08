Standoff In Ephrata Walmart Parking Lot Ends Late Monday Night

A man's in custody after police say he barricaded himself in an RV in the Ephrata Walmart parking lot for more than two-and-a-half hours Monday night.

Officers say the standoff began after the man pulled a knife on them at about 8:30pm.

Vehicles in the Walmart parking lot near the incident scene were removed by their owners by about 9:45pm.

A Tactical Response Team was brought in to negotiate with the man, and a flash bang concussion device was detonated outside the RV in an attempt to get his attention and compliance.

The tactic did not work, nor did tear gas.

The man was eventually taken into custody at about 11:10pm after a confrontation with K-9 Edo.

He was then taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for treatment from dog bites before being taken to the Grant County Jail.

Grant County Deputies, Soap Lake Police Department and Ephrata Police originally went to the scene where they say man pulled out the knife.

The Tactical Response Team consisted of members of the Moses Lake Police Department, Quincy PD, Adams County Sheriff's Office, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Additional agencies involved in the standoff included Ephrata Firefighters, American Medical Response Grant County and MACC 911.