Grant County Bids Farewell to a Pair Of K-9’s

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to K9 Hawk and K9 Edo.

K9 Edo is dealing with some medical issues and will go into early retirement.

K9 Edo K9 Edo loading...

The reason for K-9 Hawk's retirement wasn't specified, but the sheriff's office says his handler, Corporal Dave De La Rosa, is retiring from K-9 duties.

As a result, K9 Hawk will move on to a good home away from law enforcement assignments.

K-9 Hawk K-9 Hawk loading...

Corporal De La Rosa has worked with K9 Grizzly and K9 Hawk during his tenure. He helped start the K9 program, helped create the Columbia Basin K9 Foundation, and was part of many demonstrations and other K9 events across Grant County.

Deputy Tyson Voss worked with K9 Edo for six years. He says Edo is one of the most athletic K9s he's ever seen and when it’s “go time”, there is no messing around.

Both police dogs are responsible for several arrests and tracks throughout their careers.

Get our free mobile app