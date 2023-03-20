The 11 best places to park your RV in Washington State.

After spending a good part of my Saturday at the National RV Show in Moses Lake at the Grant County Fairgrounds it got me to wondering “Where are the best places to go RVing in Washington State?”

I did a little research, and this is what I found out. 11 great locations, one of which I have some personal knowledge of.

Icicle River RV Resort

This campground is close to the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth, but it is not too close to Leavenworth—a good three miles from the packed downtown. The area offers hiking, mountain biking, and river rafting. Founded in 1946, the resort has 10 beautiful campsites that back right onto the banks of Icicle River.

Fort Worden Historical State Park

You will like the tidy state park camping spaces, but the giant old military installation is really something to see. Port Townsend’s historic peninsula park is so crammed with beaches, historic houses, museums, and a boat launch it deserves a multi-day visit. The park has two campgrounds—a forested one and beach sites with better views—they both book out months in advance and can be reserved up to a year ahead.

Steamboat Rock State Park

The term “rock” undersells the enormity of the basalt butte that rises out of Banks Lake in the middle of Grand Coulee. Boaters flock to the campground—with 136 full hookup sites with water—that can handle some longer RVs. Trails trace Northrup Canyon across the highway, and the towering Grand Coulee Dam and its summertime laser light show is a short drive north.

Crescent Bar Recreation Area

The tiny finger of land that pokes into the Columbia River just north of I-90 includes a campground managed by the county. The 55 newly remodeled sites have ample distance, clearly designed by someone who doesn’t like bumping slide outs with the neighbors. A golf course takes up much of the rest of the peninsula, though swimmers may prefer the Thousand Trails campground just inland.

Log Cabin Resort

The north end of Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park is the quiet side, opposite the activity of the park-operated lodge. Bike and paddleboat rentals on-site, plus a seasonal restaurant serving breakfast and dinner, there’s little reason to wander far. The full-service hookups are a rarity for a national park campground.

Hozomeen National Park Campground

This rustic enclave in North Cascades National Park is accessed only by a drive through Canada (so the border must be open) and a rough dirt road. Work for it, though, and earn a free campsite and views of snowy peaks that rise over the top of Ross Lake.

Peach Beach RV Park

The rolling Columbia serves as this private campground’s main attraction, albeit with a bit more shade—some peach trees remain from its orchard days—and a private swimming lagoon. More than two dozen sites near the river. Stars and even the Milky Way pop in the night sky in these parts—thanks to a dearth of city light.

Winthrop KOA

Pool, bike rentals, lawn games, space for vehicles up to 70 feet long. It even rents Conestoga wagons for all your Little House on the Prairie fantasy needs. Between the highway and the Methow River, the sites retain some privacy thanks to tree cover. An on-site gemstone mining station for kids literally digs into the area history.

Silver Beach Resort

Rimrock Lake makes a case that we should appreciate the southern half of Washington’s Cascades for more than volcanoes like Rainier. The six-mile lake west of Yakima doesn’t look man-made, though it was created by damming the Tieton River. Lots of kokanee salmon make for good fishing, and Silver Beach Resort has its own swimming spot and boat launch. Waterfront sites, all non-hookup, make a case for going unplugged.

Grayland Beach State Park

Prime waterfront spots on the Pacific coast remain difficult to find, even with Washington’s ample shoreline. More than a dozen pull-ins face the wide sand strip south of Westport, with dozens more a short distance from the waves. Surfers flock to the break, and constant winds keep kites aloft year-round.

Sunbanks Lake Resort

Sunbanks Lake Resort is the most unique lake resort destination in Eastern Washington. Located on Banks Lake near Grand Coulee, Sunbanks has miles of natural scenic beauty ideal for camping, watersports, fishing, or any type of outdoor activity. Camp in the beautiful tent or RV sites. Sunbanks Lake Resort has everything you and your family need to enjoy a perfect vacation getaway.

My reason to travel there are the weekend music festivals, this year there are four to choose from... Or go to all of them, that’s my plan.

Spring Rhythm & Blues Festival May 18th – 21st

Country Festival June 1st – 4th

Summer Rhythm & Blues Festival September 7th – 10th

Rockfest September 14th – 17th

Book your visit to Sunbanks today! I hope to see you there.