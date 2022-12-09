Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Car Thief From Shoeprints in the Snow

Moses Lake Police officers caught a suspected car thief from identifying shoe prints left in the snow Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle on South Melva Lane near I-90.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, so officers used spike strips to try and stop the driver, but the driver continued.

Officers had to stop their pursuit in accordance with state law.

Later on, officers found the vehicle abandoned and with the assistance of a K9, tracked down both the driver and passenger from fresh footprints left in the snow.

23-year-old Moses Lake driver Kainen Bone was taken to Grant County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, first-degree driving with a suspended license, and first-degree trespassing.