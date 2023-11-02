The Kennewick Police Department is reporting in a press release that they discovered guns inside a stolen vehicle yesterday.

Police believed the car had stolen plates, which led them to make several other discoveries.

On Wednesday, November 1, Patrol officers with the department's D-Squad saw that a truck in the area of West John Day Ave & North Irby St near the Highland Terrace Apartments may have had stolen plates. After looking into the stolen plates more, investigators discovered that the car was also reported as stolen.

The Kennewick Police Department says that guns were found inside the truck.

Officers were able to detain the male driver and also found out that he was wanted on several warrants. After the man was placed into custody, investigators searched the stolen truck and they reported that they discovered two guns inside, which they seized.

KPD found this gun in the truck Photo: KPD KPD found this gun in the truck

The man was booked into the Benton County Jail.

