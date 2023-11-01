A Body is Found in a Ditch Outside a Rural Town Near Yakima

A Body is Found in a Ditch Near Mabton, Washington. Investigators believe he was a victim of Violence.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found in a ditch near Mabton, Washington.

Yakima County Public Information Officer (PIO) Casey Schilperoort tells NewsRadio 610 KONA that on October 24, 2023, around 8:00 in the morning, Yakima County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Bus Road near Mabton for a report of a person discovering a body in a ditch next to the road. When Yakima County deputies arrived, they quickly discovered the man was dead. Detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to document and look over the scene.

The results of the autopsy told investigators how the man may have died.

An autopsy was conducted, and investigators learned the man died from Violence. Fingerprints were taken from the man, and he was identified a few days later as 25-year-old Manuel Guzman-Gomez from Chiapas, Mexico. Authorities have notified his family members of his death.

This case is now being investigated as a possible homicide by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

The Yakima County Sheriff's office is asking if anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please call Detective Brian McIlrath at (509) 574-2562 or provide CrimeStoppers tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

The small town of Mabton, Washington, is in Yakima County.

Mabton, Washington, is a small town in Yakima County that has a population of just over 1900 residents. The town sits just about 16 minutes west of Prosser.

Yakima County Crime Wave

In 2023, Yamkima County has seen a spike in crime, especially in homicides. The man found in the ditch marks over 30 homicides in the county this year.