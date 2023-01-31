Sunnyside Vehicle vs Building Crash Kills Driver
(Sunnyside, WA) -- One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving slams into a building in Sunnyside. This happened early Tuesday morning off 8300 Van Belle Road. That's between Cemetery and Washout Roads. After arriving at the scene, both Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters found 52-year-old Paul Arthur Garza of Sunnyside dead in the driver's seat.
Police say they are investigating, but it appears the driver was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway and crashed into the building. After investigating, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department learned the vehicle had been stolen in Sunnyside on McClain Dr around midnight. It is unknown if Garza stole the vehicle.
17 Hilarious Rock + Metal Commercials
Check out these commercials that used rock and metal with hilarious results.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.