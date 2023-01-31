Sunnyside Vehicle vs Building Crash Kills Driver

(Sunnyside, WA) -- One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving slams into a building in Sunnyside. This happened early Tuesday morning off 8300 Van Belle Road. That's between Cemetery and Washout Roads. After arriving at the scene, both Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters found 52-year-old Paul Arthur Garza of Sunnyside dead in the driver's seat.

Police say they are investigating, but it appears the driver was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway and crashed into the building. After investigating, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department learned the vehicle had been stolen in Sunnyside on McClain Dr around midnight. It is unknown if Garza stole the vehicle.

